Name change for Scottish Outdoor Access Trust

Cairngorms Outdoor Access Trust has had a recent change of identity to reflect the growth and expansion of its activities throughout Scotland.

Now called Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland, this innovative environmental charity is working to develop an access management strategy across both of Scotland’s National Parks and to develop new initiatives across the country.

Building, restoring and maintaining paths, training people in conversation and managing a Scotland wide volunteering scheme are just some of the activities the Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland are involved in.

Fast approaching its 20th year, the trust has an impressive record throughout its history with over 24km of mountain paths having been restored last year alone and another 100km of repairs planned over the next three years.

Dougie Baird, Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland CEO, said: “Scotland’s two National Parks are immensely popular and play host to over 5.5 million visitors each year. Unfortunately, these huge numbers of visitors, along with our Scottish weather, creates serious erosion of mountain paths and the destruction of nearby habitats.

As Scotland’s primary outdoor access trust, we are now working with both National Parks as well as Scottish Natural Heritage, Forestry Commission Scotland and a host of grant awarding bodies, to conserve our unique upland mountain landscape for future generations to enjoy.”

To find out more about the trust and its work as well as to get involved in volunteering opportunities, please visit www.outdooraccesstrustforscotland.org.uk.