New Chapelton project

The next stage of the expanding community at Chapelton is under way.

Work has started on a new retirement village for the over 55s at Liberty Chapelton.

Initial ground-clearing has been taking place to prepare the foundations for 94 one and two-bedroom apartments and cottages.

The first phase is due for completion in late 2019.

Chapelton will be home to Liberty’s first retirement village and will feature a bustling community hub, bringing a range of new facilities to the community near Newtonhill.

The Duke of Fife, director of Elsick Development Company, said: “Since its early planning stages, Chapelton has always been conceived as a town for all ages to work, live and enjoy.

“The arrival of Liberty’s retirement village is an important stage in the town’s ongoing development, connecting a new generation to the existing community in Chapelton.”

Liberty Chapelton will form an integrated community within the first hilltop neighbourhood at Cairnhill.

The town already includes more than 100 resident households, with plans to deliver more than 8,000 homes alongside associated amenities over the coming years.

With work on site now under way, a special information day is being organised for Tuesday, October 31, to provide local people with more details about the development and lifestyle on offer.

The sessions will be from 9am-12.30pm and from 2pm-5.30pm.