New mascot for charity

Safety hero Harold the Heart has been revealed as Absafe’s newest team member, to help the charity spread the word about being safe.

In June of this year, the Bridge of Don-based charity challenged budding artists across Aberdeen city and shire to design Absafe’s safety-themed mascot.

Charlie Locke from Mill O’Forest Primary School was the winner of the competition.

His ‘Harold The Heart’ entry has been transformed into Absafe’s new character and will be joining the Absafe team at events and school visits.

Laura McIntyre, Absafe’s marketing and corporate relations manager said: “We received lots of entries all at a very good standard but there was something about Charlie’s entry that really stood out to us.

“Harold the Heart’s big smile and twinkle in his eye pretty much sums us up.”