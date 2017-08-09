Oxford awaits Stonehaven pupil

A school pupil from Stonehaven is heading to Oxford after sailing through his Higher exams.

Rory Rose, who attends Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen, is one of four pupils from the school off to either Oxford or Cambridge following their exam results.

S6 pupil Rory said: ““I have now met my conditions to study Materials Science at Oxford. Longer term, I am interested in working in research. I have worked hard to try and maintain my competitive national level sailing at weekends and balance school work along with it.”

S5 pupil Rhia Badial, from Maryculter, also has reason to celebrate. She added: “I am really pleased that I got 5 As at Higher in Biology, Chemistry, English, Mathematics and RMPS.

“I have always been a big fan of the Sciences and am now looking forward to Advanced Higher Chemistry, Biology and RMPS in Sixth Year. The Global Alliance for Innovative Learning convention in South Africa at the start of July was an amazing experience where I met so many new friends from seven different schools across the world. Learning about the different cultures tied in really well with my favourite subject, which is RMPS.”

In S4, 185 pupils recorded strong outcomes with 7 out of 10 examinations (71%) at A grade and 9 out of 10 grades (90%) at A or B grade. Fifth Year set new records at Higher with 181 S5 pupils producing the strongest A-B pass rate to date in the College (87%), with 97% of all Highers at A-C.

For the 149 S6 pupils the Advanced Higher results saw just under half (49%) of all Advanced Higher examinations at A grade, and three quarters (76%) at an A or B grade.

Mike Elder, Head of Robert Gordon’s Senior School said: “We are delighted and proud of all the senior pupils at Robert Gordon’s who have worked hard with determination and effort to maximise their potential. It is particularly exciting to see our talented group of S6 leavers going on to a wide range of university courses and other opportunities.”

Talking about the continued academic success at Gordon’s, Head of College, Simon Mills, commented: “These exceptional outcomes underpin the high quality experiences for learners of all ages. Pupils at all levels have worked extremely hard, with the support of their teachers, allowing them to flourish and aim high.”

