Paddleboarding penguin to set sail

A local fundraiser is hoping to raise money for children in need next week after setting himself the challenge of travelling from Stonehaven to Aberdeen via upright paddleboard - dressed as a penguin.

Dave Jacobs (50), from Stonehaven, will tackle the 15-mile route at some point next week, choosing the day which looks most favourable weather-wise.

Dave told the Leader that he really wanted to do something to support Children in need, and with 10 years experience of upright paddleboarding under his belt, decided to set himself a challenge.

He added: “I am a surfer and kayaker, and about 10 years ago I also took up paddleboarding. I absolutely love it. I’ve always wanted to raise money for Children in Need, so I thought I could do this, and I am dressing as a penguin just to make it a bit more interesting!”

Dave, who is General Manager at the Snowsports Centre, is also a fully qualified upright paddleboard instructor, and hopes to open a paddleboarding school in Stonehaven next year.

He said: “It’s quite easy to pick up, and I would hope to begin teaching children and adults from a base in the town next year.”

BBC Children in Need they support disadvantaged children and young people all across the UK. They are able to change almost half a million young lives across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland every single year.

You can donate to Dave’s total by visiting his Justgiving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/standuppaddleboardcommutetoworkdressedasapenguin