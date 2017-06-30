PAMIS launch to launch challenge

A local charity which provides services to support people with learning disabilities will launch a new fundraising challenge at the Belvedere Hotel next week.

PAMIS are looking for businesses to join their 25th anniversary year special fundraising campaign, the PAMIS Challenge 25.

They are inviting teams of up to five from each participating company to turn £100 seed capital into £1,000 or more for PAMIS. All teams have 12 weeks to be as innovative, original and as imaginative as possible and can take part whenever it suits them.

PAMIS are launching the PAMIS Challenge 25 at the Belvedere Hotel in Stonehaven at 11am on Wednesday (July 5) and are encouraging anyone who thinks they, or their organisation, are up to the challenge to send a representative along to this event to meet the team at PAMIS, watch a short presentation and take away an information pack.

All money raised will go towards the costs of the charity’s new Changing Place toilet vehicle which will be taken to events across the country to offer accessible facilities to hundreds of families who otherwise would not be able to attend or would have to change loved ones on a toilet floor.

If you cannot attend but would like more information please email Fiona Harper at fkharper@dundee.ac.uk .

If you are popping along please go to Eventbrite to confirm your attendance https://pamischallenge25aberdeenshire.eventbrite.co.uk

PAMIS is the only organisation in Scotland that works solely with people with profound and multiple learning disabilities. They provide a range of services and projects including; Family Support Serviceand campaigns for equity in services.