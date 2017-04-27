Picture Spotlight

Shepherds Hall Toddlers held their annual sponsor event last week.
This year they had a ‘Sponsored Balance Bike Obstacle Course’. Local company Balance Bikers (www.balancebikers.com) supplied all the equipment.
Shepherds Hall Toddlers is a local group for 0-3 year olds,meeting on Thursday mornings from 9.4511.30am. It has been running for over 30 years under the control of parents/volunteers. The group is non-profit making and relies on fundraising events. They currently have a few spaces to fill, if anyone is interested please call Debra on 07837 560117.