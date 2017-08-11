Police Scotland launches week-long drink/drug drive campaign

Police Scotland launches the second week-long summer drink/drug drive campaign today (August 11) to coincide with a time of year when statistics show Scotland’s road users are at their highest risk of being killed or seriously injured because the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The campaign will combine intelligence-led high visibility patrols and roadside checks to detect those driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

The campaign will include looking out for early morning motorists that may still under the influence from the night before.

The first campaign in May saw 121 drivers reported for drink or drug driving and Chief Superintendent Andy Edmonston, Head of Road Policing for Police Scotland, said “It is disappointing that so many people made the wrong decision earlier this summer and were prepared to put themselves and every other road user at risk. They are now paying the consequences for their actions.

“I would urge all drivers not to make the same mistake and to remember that while there are many additional opportunities at this time of year to socialise and where alcohol may be available, the fact is that the effects of alcohol do not wear off immediately. Drivers must consider that even if you make alternative arrangements to get home after an event, you could be over the limit the next day, depending upon the amount you have had to drink. Drivers must be aware of this if they intend getting behind the wheel the following morning

“Over the next week our increased visibility and activity throughout the country aims to reassure the public that drink/drug driving is highly dangerous and publicly unacceptable. If you choose to drink and drive or drive whilst unfit due to the effects of drugs there is a high likelihood that you will be caught.

“Our message is simple - the best approach is none.”

Police Scotland is committed to achieving the Scottish Government’s 2020 casualty reduction targets by tackling the risks associated with drink/drug driving and the campaign supports the service’s efforts to reduce road casualties.

Anyone with information on drink/drug drivers can contact Police Scotland on 999 in an emergency. Alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers in complete anonymity on 0800 555 111.