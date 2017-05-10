Barry Black to stand as Labour candidate

Barry Black has been re-selected as the Scottish Labour Party candidate for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine for the June 8 General Election.

He stood for the party in the same seat in 2015.

Barry is 23 and currently works part time as an out of hours customer service advisor for a local authority. He is a full-time student and due to graduate from RGU in the summer. He also serves as a volunteer member on the Children’s Panel.

On being selected Barry said “The outcome of this election will not determine our constitutional future. Sadly, Britain is already in the process of leaving the EU and whatever your views, June 8th will not be a second referendum on Scottish Independence.

‘Yes’, ‘Remain’, ‘Leave’ and ‘No’ are not on the ballot.

However, a Labour government delivering for working people is on the ballot. A government fighting for single market access is on the ballot.

A £10 minimum wage, the tackling of corporate tax avoidance and greater investment in our NHS are all on the ballot in just a few weeks.

The elections of the recent past have all been focused around the constitution. The chatter around this one will likely be no different. But the choice is clear.

We can choose a Tory government, moving further to the right, delivering Brexit based on stripping away your rights at work and welcoming in multi-national corporations with bargain basement tax rates. Or a Labour government, investing in our communities. A Labour government delivering a country that works for everyone.

The constitutional wrangling over the past few years has fixed none of the major social or economic problems facing everyone in the North East.

Further to this, I will be standing on the strong record of our Aberdeenshire Labour councillors, who have achieved so much in just five years.

These issues are what June 8th must be about.”