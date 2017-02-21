Could students be ‘climbing the walls’ at Mearns Academy?

Mearns Conservative Councillor George Carr has written to Aberdeenshire Council Officers requesting that consideration is given to installing a climbing wall at Mearns Academy.

Cllr Carr explained “a climbing wall was always part of the equipment envisaged to be installed at the new Community Campus. However, competing demands on resources, primarily new IT equipment, meant that the climbing wall was “shelved” until a later date.

Time has now passed and things have changed in Laurencekirk.

The private gym which was situated in the industrial site has sadly closed.

Mearns Academy has a state of the art fitness suite but several activities were curtailed at the inception of the new academy to avoid direct competition with the gym and compromising it’s viability.

Along with the climbing wall, now is therefore a good time to review all the fitness activities which are provided at the community campus.”

Cllr Carr added: “I have also suggested that due to savings on energy costs at Mearns Academy due to the installation of PV solar panels, we can consider part funding the climbing wall from the renewable energy produced on a daily basis. This would be a great opportunity to demonstrate the benefits of renewable energy for all to see”.

