Cowie bridge love locks to be removed

A Stonehaven footbridge which has for several years been the setting of a growing trend of couples attaching ‘lovelocks’ as a symbol of their love is set to lose its romantic status -as Aberdeenshire Council have said that all of the padlocks will be removed next Friday.

The Mearns Leader reported in 2014 on the story of an Aberdeen man, Andrew Dickinson, who used the bridge as the setting to propose to his girlfriend, Vicki O’ Regan, by attaching a padlock to the bridge inscribed with the words, ‘Vikki, will you marry me?’

The Cowie footbridge. Locks will be removed by Aberdeenshire Council next Friday.

However, Aberdeenshire Council have said that the locks are damaging the bridge, and they will be removed next Friday (May 26).

A statement on their Facebook page asked for people to reclaim their locks before they are removed, saying: “We here at Aberdeenshire Council are great big, soppy romantics at heart, unfortunately our bridges are not! The foot bridge across the river Cowie in lovely Stonehaven is being damaged by all the love locks that have been attached to it. So to protect the bridge the locks are going to be removed on Friday 26th May.”.