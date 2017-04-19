Husting for Mearns candidates

The Laurencekirk Development Trust have organised a public meeting for candidates in the forthcoming election to engage with residents at a “Question Time” based event to be held in the St. Laurence Hall at 7.30pm on Thursday April 20.

This will give the electorate an opportunity to question the various policies and gauge the candidates responses.

There are eight candidates standing for the four Mearns seats. They are Karen Allan (Scottish Green Party), George Carr (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Patrick Coffield (Scottish Labour Party), Bill Howatson (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Jeff Hutchison (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Dave Stewart (Independent), Leigh Wilson (Scottish National Party), and Carole Wise (Scottish National Party).