Local councillor pays tribute to MSP Alex

North Scotland Conservative Convenor, Councillor George Carr, has paid tribute to North East MSP Alex Johnstone, following his death earlier this month.

Mr Johnstone died aged 55 after a short battle with cancer.

Cllr Carr writes: “Scottish politics is a lot poorer following the sad loss of Alex Johnstone MSP.

“I remember recruiting Alex to the Conservatives in the mid eighties and he immediately displayed a real passion for debate, people and ideas. This grounding set him up perfectly for the political career ahead. Alex was the first MSP to raise the notorious Laurencekirk junction after entering the Scottish Parliament, and then lobbied every Transport Minister we have had since. He was more than delighted to see a final agreement reached recently stating that a junction would finally be delivered. At his funeral it was apparent that Alex had friends and colleagues from across the political spectrum. He was able to reach out to others and despite having his core Unionist beliefs, always had respect for others and happy to work cross party if it meant that a result could be achieved.