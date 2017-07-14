MP backing for pavement parking campaign

Andrew Bowie MP attended a Guide Dogs event at the House of Commons to show his support for the campaign to end problem pavement parking.

At the event, the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine heard from guide dog owners how parked cars blocking the pavement force them to walk in the road, into the path of traffic they cannot see.

Pavement parking particularly affects people with visual impairments, parents with pushchairs, wheelchair users and other disabled people.

According to a Guide Dogs survey, 97% of blind and partially sighted people have encountered obstacles on the pavement, and 9 out of 10 have had problems with pavement parked cars.

Guide Dogs is campaigning to make pavement parking an offence, except in areas where local authorities grant specific exemptions.

This is already the case in London, but outside London, councils struggle to tackle unsafe pavement parking because they can only restrict it street by street.

Mr Bowie commented: “No one should be forced to brave traffic due to cars parked on the pavement.

“It must be frightening to have to walk out onto the road - potentially into the path of moving vehicles.

“Blind and partially sighted people should be able to walk the streets without fear.

“I welcome plans for a law to end problem pavement parking in Scotland.”