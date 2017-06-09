MPs elected to represent Aberdeenshire’s three constituencies

The MPs who will represent Aberdeenshire’s three UK Parliament constituencies have been confirmed.
Elected to serve Banff and Buchan was David Duguid (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party); for Gordon Colin Clark (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party); and for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Bowie (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party).
The results were announced following a joint overnight count with Aberdeen City Council at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).
More than 1,000 people were involved in supporting the election process over the course of the day, ranging from polling staff in Aberdeenshire’s 159 polling stations, drivers ensuring the safe delivery of votes to the AECC, and those directly involved in the overnight count process.
A total of 147,104 votes were cast from an eligible electorate of 218,609, representing a turnout of 67.3%
Aberdeenshire Council returning officer and chief executive Jim Savege said: “We’ve seen a great effort from everybody involved in organising and running this election in what was a reasonably short timescale.
“This has been an important year for elections, both locally and nationally, and I am pleased to see so many people engaged in the electoral process.”
The breakdown of votes was as follows:
Banff and Buchan
David James Duguid (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) - 19,976
Galen Milne (Scottish Liberal Democrats) - 1, 448
Caitlin Margaret Stott (Scottish Labour Party) - 3,936
Eilidh Whiteford (Scottish National Party) - 16,283
Total: 41,689 Turnout: 61.67%
Gordon
Colin James Clark (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) - 21,861
David Evans (Scottish Liberal Democrats) - 6,230
Kirsten Rose Muat (Scottish Labour Party) - 6,340
Alex Salmond (Scottish National Party) - 19,254
Total: 53,738 Turnout 68.43%
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
Barry Black (Scottish Labour Party) - 5,706
Andrew Bowie (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) - 24,704
Stuart Donaldson (Scottish National Party) - 16,754
John Robert McConnachie Waddell (Scottish Liberal Democrats) - 4,461
Total: 51,674 Turnout 71.3%