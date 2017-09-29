MSP ‘Wears it Pink’

Mairi Gougeon, MSP for North Angus and Mearns, pulled on some eye-catching pink clothes at the Scottish Parliament recently.

The move hoped to encourage constituents to take part in the UK’s biggest, brightest and pinkest fundraiser, Wear it Pink, on Friday, October 20.

Mairi joined Gail Ross MSP, Jeane Freeman MSP and Jenny Gilruth MSP in Holyrood in encouraging people across Scotland to get involved and help support Breast Cancer Now’s efforts to ensure that, buy 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live.

Mrs Gougeon said: “Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in Scotland - unfortunately most people know of someone affected by this terrible disease. I would like to urge local people across my constituency to join me by wearing it pink on Friday 20 October and show their support for Breast Cancer Now.”