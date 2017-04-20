Phil in the running as an independent

Phil Mills-Bishop is standing as an Independent candidate for the Stonehaven and Lower Deeside ward in the Aberdeenshire Council elections on May 4.

Phil, a grandfather with seven grandchildren, has lived in Stonehaven for 20 years. He has an Hons Economics degree from Durham University, PgDip from LSE, Msc from RGU and served as a soldier for six years, gaining a Northern Ireland medal.

As a Stonehaven community councillor of seven years standing, Phil has played his part as Planning Secretary and currently Chairperson in raising and delivering on some of those issues. Along withcommunity council colleagues, he has helped to secure planning approvals for a major supermarket, liofe saving defibrillators located throughout the town and training sessions for Mackie Academy pupils and a successful petition for safer traffic management within the town.

Phil and the community council also took personal respon sibility to ensure that the New Year’s Day Dip in Stonehaven Harbour went ahead.

In Phil’s view Stonehaven’s future lies in investing and building on the best of its local history, attractions and culture and to that end he met with the French Cultural Councillor of Acheres, Veronique Forensi to discuss restoring the “auld alliance” and establishing a formal cultural, educational, sporting and business concordat.