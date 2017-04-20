Stonehaven resident Rachel Shanks announced as Green Party candidate in Aberdeenshire Council elections

Stonehaven resident Rachel Shanks is standing for the Scottish Green Party in the Stonehaven and Lower Deeside ward in the local elections on Thursday May 4.

Rachel has been a Stonehaven and District Community Councillor from 2010 to 2014 and has been active in a number of voluntary and community organisations in the town.

Rachel is married with three children who all attend school in Stonehaven. She has a PhD in Education and is a university senior lecturer in education.

She is standing in the election so that she can protect and enhance education and other local services and work to improve public transport.

She is committed to making walking and cycling safer and protecting the local environment.