Prestigious accolade for young Drumlithie musician

A young musician from Drumlithie was named as the winner of the Final Instrumental Challenge at the Aberdeen and North East of Scotland Music Festival last month.

17 year-old pianist Lina Murray has been performing at the Festival since the age of 10, and was a finalist in 2014.

She said: “I started piano lessons at the Music Zone in Stonehaven when I was eight, and later got a primary bursary to Aberdeen City Music School, where I have studied piano with Peter Evans ever since. I also play double bass and violin.

“The music festival has been an important part of my life since I was 10, providing an excellent opportunity to perform in a variety of classes every year. I won the Alex Watters bursary in 2013, and was a finalist in the Final Instrumental Challenge in 2014. This year, I was delighted and proud to win the Final Instrumental Challenge.

“I chose to accept an offer to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.”

The North East of Scotland Music Festival is Aberdeen’s oldest and original music, drama and dance festival.