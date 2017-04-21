Revealed: Conditions researched most on national health website

New statistics have revealed that Scots looking for health information online look at muscle, bone and joint injuries more than any other condition.

Figures released by NHS 24 show people look up these injuries more than any other health complaint on the national health website, NHS inform.

There were around 64,000 visits to the section on muscle, bone and joint problems on www.nhsinform.scot in the six months since the site was redesigned in November 2016.

The other top five conditions and symptoms include bronchitis, abdominal pain, flu and lower back pain.

And the use of self-help guides is also popular, with 84,000 visits to individual guides over a six-month period.

The new statistics were revealed as part of NHS 24’s ongoing redesign of its health information service, NHS inform. The website now includes a host of new features such as Browsealoud – for people who prefer or need to listen to information.

While an Info for Me personalisation tool has been developed after patients said they’d have better managed their own health condition, if they’d known more about treatment.

Professor George Crooks, NHS 24’s medical director, said: “It’s no surprise that muscle, bone and joint injuries are the most popular conditions that people seek health information on as these can be very painful.

“These types of injuries usually come on suddenly and can happen at any time, but are especially likely after playing sport. The top five reveals people are coming to us for information about a wide range of health complaints. It also highlights the fact that it is better to use a trusted health resource rather than rely on so-called ‘Dr. Google’.

“It’s also great to see more people using the self-help guides. We’ve revamped NHS inform with new enhanced digital features to allow people to make it more personal to them. During busy times, such as public holidays, the self-help guides are useful because it allows people to check their symptoms online, manage their condition or be signposted to the right service.”

Visit www.nhsinform.scot or call 0800 22 44 88.