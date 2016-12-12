Santa is coming to Stoney Harbour

Come along to Stonehaven Harbour on Saturday December 17 and see Santa arriving by the RNLI LIfe Boat!

There’s festive drinks and mince pies in aid of the RNLI at The Granary Garage, on the harbour front, from 12.30pm.

Meet Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, then see Santa speed into the harbour at 1pm. Follow his festive road train procession up through the town where you can meet him in his Paw Patrol themed grotto at Charles Michies, 24 Market Sq, Stonehaven.

Santa will also be back in his grotto at Charles Michies, Stonehaven, on Saturday December 24 from 1-4pm.