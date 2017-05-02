Shop-owner’s seagull warning

A Stonehaven shop have issued a warning to customers to beware of seagulls, following several attacks in recent days on customers for their ice creams.

E. Giulianotti, on Evan Street have told customers to beware of the gulls and pleaded for people to stop exacerbating the problem by feeding them voluntarily.

A post on their Facebook page said: “Please beware of the seagulls! They have started snatching food from people earlier than in previous years. “Usually they don’t start this until the young chicks are around, but this year it is different and far earlier.

“We have already had quite a few customers coming in saying they have had ice creams grabbed from their hands by birds. It’s really frightening for people when this happens and we have had one little girl last week traumatised and in tears over this.

“Today a man came in after having his cone whipped from him.

“Aberdeenshire council are starting the process of a systematic removal of eggs around the town centre in order to tackle the gull numbers, over the next few weeks, and this will be repeated periodically throughout the nesting season as gulls can produce more eggs within weeks. We can only hope that this can have some lasting effect. It is a pity this has become such a problem in our town and spoils the experience of being in Stonehaven for townspeople and visitors. People have to stop feeding seagulls. There needs to be more bins for food waste, and all food businesses should try to do their bit in tackling this issue if they can.”

