Stonehaven Choral Concert

Stonehaven Chorus with their Musical Director, Ralph Jamieson, are holding their spring concert in St.James church on Sunday May 21 at 7.30pm.

Entitled from Scotland to Hungary, the concert is a musical journey through several countries. Ralph Jamieson, their musical director since 2014, is a well established choral and orchestral conductor and the choir are performing his splendid and creative arrangements of some of the Scottish pieces in the programme.

Don French, choral member in the bass section for many years and locally known musician has also created new arrangements of some Gaelic traditional waulking songs especially for this concert. These were originally sung by women workers beating woven tweed to soften it. Tickets are available from Giulianottis, members or at the door on the night and are £12 /£10/£5