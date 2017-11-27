With Christmas just around the corner, one pair of Stonehaven friends are making it their mission to ensure that no one in the town spends the day alone.

This will be the third year that the Stoney Cares Christmas Lunch has been held in St James Church, in a bid to reach out to those in our community who would otherwise be facing the day on their own. The volunteers behind the project, Scott Reid and Laura Craddock, hope to attract the same community support as in previous years, which has catered for more than 20 people in the past, providing a three course lunch on Christmas Day between 11am and 1pm, completely free of charge.

The past two lunches have attracted a wide range of people, including a married couple who had their first Christmas meal together in 10 years, a man with Dementia who had eaten alone for seven years, and who was so happy he burst into tears when realising they just didn’t want him to eat alone, a father who lost his son three months before and would have been eating alone for his first Christmas ever, and a 96 and 91 year old couple who were not physically able to make a Christmas Dinner enjoyed their meal together and with others.

To book a place, email stoneycares@outlook.com or phone 07510313800 or 07841434470.