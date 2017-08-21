The myth of the ‘relaxing bath’ revealed

A national survey conducted by Faith in Nature reveals that only 4% of us find time to luxuriate in a relaxing bath, revealing that the ‘relaxing bath’ is just a myth.

Indeed, the term ‘I’m off to soak in the bath’ heard so often is most likely to be a figment of the person’s imagination. They are far more likely to go home to browse Facebook or watch an episode of Poldark on catch up.

Backed up by Peter Kinderman, Professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of Liverpool and lead educator of the course on the FutureLearn social learning platform: ‘Psychology and Mental Health: Beyond Nature and Nurture’ who said: “People aren’t maximising opportunities which make them happy. We could be making better choices about how we spend our time.”

A poll of 2000 people reveals that the majority of Britons prefer an efficient and functional shower instead of a bath.

According to the survey, 79% of Brits, more than three quarters of the population, say they focus on speed and attention to cleanliness rather taking their time with a long soak in the tub.

Of the remainder, only 4% of Brits prefer to take a long and luxurious bath with candles or scents, 4% enjoy listening to music or singing their way through washing and 4% of Brits find themselves daydreaming instead of washing.

The majority of people’s bathing habits do not change when it comes to weekend bathing as nearly 61% of Brits keep the same shower routine seven days a week.

Surprisingly, men (21%) are more attentive than women (14%) when it comes to their cleanliness ensuring nothing is left unwashed. It is men who spend longer bathing than women at the weekends, leaving time pressed females to carry on their weekday routines throughout the weekend.

The sectors in which people work also say something about their showering and bathing habits.

Brits working in the IT sector spend longest in the shower, clocking in at 15 minutes per day, compared to those in the administration/secretary industry who spend just over 10 minutes in the shower.

Nearly half (48%) of Brits working in managerial/consultant roles describe their weekly shower routine as ‘in and out’, this is compared to only 37% of Brits who work in engineering.

Brits working in healthcare are most likely to describe their weekday showering as ‘long and luxurious’ with 1 in 9 (11%) stating so. This is nearly 3 times more than those in accounting/finance and public sector industry (3%).

1 in 12 (8%) people who work in accounting/finance describe their weekday showering personality as ‘daydreamer/thinker’. This is 8 times greater than those in a manager/consultant position.

Professor Peter Kinderman said:

“There are plenty of opportunities to make us feel good. The possibilities for enhancing our lives are endless and the choices are there for the taking. The paradox is that people aren’t choosing things to make their lives better; they’re making mundane and easy choices, which essentially aren’t making people happy.”

He continued, “I always encourage people to make conscious choices about how to spend their time. Whether you have a spare 10 minutes or 2 hours, think about how you would like to make the most of this time. Whether the choice it to go for a run, to call a relative, bake a cake, or relax in a warm bath, it’s choosing things that enhance our lives that make us feel calmer, more relaxed, and happier.”

Joy Parkinson, Managing Director of Faith in Nature, said: “We were really surprised at the results of the national survey and it certainly indicates that Britons have forgotten how to relax. Modern day life is busy and fast paced, and we agree with Professor Kinderman about the types of choices people are making.”

Joy continued, “Most people probably know that soaking in a warm bath provides a moment of calm for the mind and body, but they are choosing other ways to spend their time. Perhaps this is a lesson for all of us that we should all give ourselves more time to do things that genuinely make us feel more relaxed.”

Faith in Nature’s recipe for a relaxing bath

• Ban all digital devices from the bathroom

• Turn on some soothing music- no loud beats

• Dim the lights and light some candles

• Tell your family that you need 30 minutes of alone time

• Add some relaxing bath foam. Lavender is recommended for its soothing and calming qualities

• Enjoy!

