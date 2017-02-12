The search is on for UK’s top cat

The search is on to find the nation’s most marvellous moggy after Cats Protection launched its annual National Cat Awards.

Sponsored by PURINA® for the sixth year, the competition is open to all living cats in the UK and celebrates the achievements of the country’s fearless felines and miraculous moggies.

Now in its ninth year, the awards highlight the real-life stories of heroism, companionship and loyalty in the cat world.

Entries are now open and owners have until noon on Friday 31 March to nominate their cat for one of five categories:

• Hero Cat – Cats that save the day:

• Most Caring Cat – Cats that positively impact a person’s health or wellbeing;

• Furr-ever Friends – Tales of friendship between children and cats;

• Outstanding Rescue Cat – Fabulous felines adopted from animal charities;

• Purina® Better Together - Celebrating the special bond that has transformed and enriched the lives of both a feline and human.

The winner of each category will then be in with a chance of inheriting the title National Cat of the Year from last year’s winner Tink, who woke her owner to raise the alarm as a fire engulfed the family home.

Kate Bunting, Cats Protection’s awards organiser, said: “The National Cat Awards celebrate the comfort, support and joy cats bring to people’s lives. From cats that have raised the alarm to fires, burglaries or health emergencies to those who provide a constant source of comfort to lonely or vulnerable people, we’re always amazed and touched by the stories we hear.”

Celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2017, Cats Protection is the UK’s largest cat charity, helping around 500 cats a day – or 200,000 every year – through a national network of over 250 volunteer-led branches and 32 centres.

The winning moggies, and the overall National Cat of the Year, will be announced at an awards ceremony at London’s Savoy Hotel on Thursday 3 August.

Each winner will receive a trophy, a three-month supply of Purina® cat food, a year’s subscription to Cats Protection’s The Cat magazine and a voucher for cat goodies.

The event will be attended by celebrity judges who will present the awards and pay tribute to the nation’s top cats.

Author, critic and broadcaster Andrew Collins was a judge at last year’s event and is returning to judge again this year.

He said: “The National Cat Awards is the UK’s premier competition for cats. I was very much moved by the stories that I read last year and want to encourage owners to take part. If your cat has done anything quirky, wonderful or meaningful to help you in your daily life, get in touch with Cats Protection and your cat may walk away with the title of National Cat of the Year.

“I believe a home without a cat is not worth living in! Cats are independent and uniquely cool, and have such diverse personalities. Good luck to all of the cat owners who enter the competition.”

Those wishing to enter can visit www.cats.org.uk/national-cat-awards. For further information about the awards email nationalcatawards@cats.org.uk or phone 03000 12 12 12.