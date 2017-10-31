A90 average speed cameras now live

Average speed cameras on the A90 between Stonehaven and Dundee have gone live today.

Transport Scotland have said that evidence across Scotland “has shown the significant road safety benefits following the installation of average speed cameras (ASC).”

Transport Minister, Humza Yousaf said: “I have confidence that the average speed system, which is now operational on the 51.5 mile stretch of the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven, will help save lives. The evidence from other average speed systems across Scotland continues to demonstrate the various benefits these cameras will bring to drivers.

“I am aware that more than three in every five vehicles between Dundee and Stonehaven are speeding with one in five exceeding by over 10mph. While the previous strategy of fixed cameras and mobile enforcement saw casualties reduce at a number of camera locations across the route, average speed cameras will help to make the A90 safer for all road users.

“The Scottish Government is committed, through Scotland’s Road Safety Framework to 2020, to achieving safer road travel and working towards an ultimate vision of zero fatalities and reducing the number of serious injuries on our roads. Six people have lost their life on the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven since 2014. Any death on our roads is one too many, and I look forward to seeing similar results on the A90 as we’ve seen on the A77 and A9 in reducing casualties and improving driver behaviour.”

For more information on the A90 Average Speed Camera System visit http://a90road.info and www.safetycameras.gov.scot