A90 average speed cameras will go live on Wednesday

The average speed cameras which have been installed on the A90 at Charleston are planned to be operational from this Wednesday (January 25 2017).

The contractor for the project, Aberdeen Roads Limited, has installed the average speed cameras “to enhance safety for construction workers and road users”.

Average speed cameras

The average speed cameras are expected to stay in place until the works are complete and the reduced temporary speed limit is removed from this section of the A90.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The average speed cameras on the A90 at Charleston are planned to be operational from Wednesday 25 January 2017. The signs which read ‘cameras under test’ will be removed in advance.

“These cameras are similar to the existing average speed cameras on the A90 between Blackdog and Balmedie, which have been operational since July 2016. The works at Charleston ‎took a step forward towards the end of last year following the introduction of the new traffic management measures.

“These were implemented while works are underway, including a 50mph speed restriction, which was introduced to improve the safety of road workers and road users.

“When the average speed cameras become operational, the speed restriction will remain unchanged at 50mph. However, the cameras will help to ensure that this speed restriction is observed.

“In addition to the proven safety benefits of average speed cameras, their use in major road works schemes demonstrates their ability to improve traffic flow and journey time reliability.”

Aberdeen Roads Limited has been working closely with Transport Scotland, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council, Police Scotland and the North Safety Camera Unit over the use of average speed cameras in this area.

Arron Duncan, North Safety Camera Unit Manager added: “Average speed camera systems across the country typically have a high compliance rate and we hope for the same result at this location. I would urge all drivers to remain within the 50mph speed limit for their safety and the safety of all road users.”

When complete, the AWPR/B-T will help to reduce congestion, cut journey times, improve safety and lower pollution in Aberdeen City Centre. It will also enable local authorities to develop public transport solutions.

Over the next three decades, the AWPR/B-T is expected to bring in an additional £6 billion to the north-east economy and create around 14,000 new jobs. Around 1,500 are currently working on the project, including on-the-job training for apprentices and local employment opportunities for long-term unemployed people.