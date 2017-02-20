Average speed cameras to be installed at Stonehaven

Average speed cameras will be introduced on the A90 at Stonehaven later this week.

The contractor for the AWPR/B-T project has said the cameras are to “enhance safety for construction workers and road users”.

The cameras are expected to be installed later this week and are expected to stay in place until the works are complete and the reduced temporary speed limit is removed from this section of the A90.

A temporary speed restriction of 50mph is in place on the A90 at this location. Road users should follow all signage in place.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The works at Stonehaven will substantially increase over the coming weeks. To enhance the safety of the rising number of road workers on the A90 at Stonehaven, many of whom will be working in close proximity to road users in this area, it is necessary to use additional safety measures on this section of road. The use of average speed cameras will also protect road users, where construction operations adjacent to or beneath the road are not always visible to them.

“In addition to the proven safety benefits of average speed cameras, their deployment in major road works schemes demonstrates their ability to improve traffic flow and journey time reliability.”

Arron Duncan, North Safety Camera Unit Manager said: “The benefits obtained for road workers and road users through the deployment of average speed cameras during construction works such as the AWPR/B-T is well proven. I would therefore urge drivers to rigidly adhere to the posted speed limit in force as the ultimate responsibility always lies with them to comply with any restrictions in place. Compliance levels for speed is generally very high in Average Speed systems but those who do fail to comply will ultimately have to deal with the consequences of that risk-taking decision through the enforcement measures in place.”

Aberdeen Roads Limited has been working closely with Transport Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council, Police Scotland and the North Safety Camera Unit over the use of average speed cameras in this area.

When complete, the AWPR/B-T will help to reduce congestion, cut journey times, improve safety and lower pollution in Aberdeen City Centre. It will also enable local authorities to develop public transport solutions.

Over the next three decades, the AWPR/B-T is expected to bring in an additional £6 billion to the north-east economy and create around 14,000 new jobs. Around 1,500 are currently working on the project, including on-the-job training for apprentices and local employment opportunities for long-term unemployed people.

Further details on the AWPR/B-T project can be found on the website at http://www.transport.gov.scot/project/aberdeen-western-peripheral-route-balmedie-tipperty