AWPR works - new Charleston Junction bridge to open Eastbound

A new bridge which will form part of the new Charleston Junction is expected to open to eastbound traffic around 8pm on Friday 13 October, as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) project.

A series of traffic management measures, including sign-posted diversions, will also come into operation around this time to support the operation of new sections of road and to enable works to be completed nearby. Some of these works are weather-dependent and the following dates may therefore be subject to change.

New A956 (Wellington Road) bridge over the A90, from Friday 13 October - The eastbound carriageway of the new Charleston Junction Bridge is expected to open for use around 8pm on Friday 13 October, at which time the current bridge carrying the A956 over the A90 will close permanently.

A90 northbound diverge, from Friday 13 October - The current temporary northbound diverge from the A90 at Charleston is expected to close around 8pm on Friday 13 October, and at the same time the new northbound diverge from the A90 will open for use. Road users leaving the northbound A90 at Charleston Junction will use the new northbound diverge to reach the A956 eastbound via the new Charleston Junction Bridge.

A90 northbound merge, from Friday 13 October for around 6 weeks - The northbound merge from the A956 to the A90 is expected to close around 8pm on Friday 13 October for a period of around six weeks to enable preparation for, and demolition of, the original A956 bridge and completion of the new permanent northbound merge from the A956 to the A90. During this period of closure, road users travelling west on the A956 who wish to continue their journey north on the A90 will be diverted via the A90 southbound merge and the A90 southbound to Findon Junction, where they will be able to join the A90 northbound.

A90 southbound diverge, from Friday 13 October to Monday 16 October - The A90 southbound diverge is expected to close from around 8pm on Friday 13 October to 6am on Monday 16 October to enable completion of the new permanent southbound diverge from the A90. During this period of closure road users travelling south on the A90 who wish to continue their journey east on the A956 will be diverted via the A90 southbound to Findon Junction, the A90 northbound, the new A90 northbound diverge and the new Charleston Junction Bridge to reach the A956 eastbound.

C5K from Friday 13 October - Following the closure of the current temporary A90 northbound diverge, which is expected at around 8pm on Friday 13 October, the C5K is expected to operate in its final intended configuration. In this final configuration, road users on the C5K who wish to travel north or south on the A90 will be able to access the A90 via the C5K to Findon Junction. Road users who wish to travel east on the A956 will be able to access the A956 via the C5K to Findon Junction, the A90 northbound, the new A90 northbound diverge and the new Charleston Junction Bridge. Road users on the A90 northbound or the A90 southbound who wish to travel on the C5K will be able to do so at Findon Junction, and road users travelling west on the A956 who wish to travel on the C5K will be able to do so via the A90 southbound merge and the A90 southbound to Findon Junction.

There is expected to be a short period before the C5K comes into operation in its final form during which time an alternative diversion will be sign-posted and in operation.

Bridge demolition works - During essential works to demolish the current bridge carrying the A956 over the A90 it will be necessary to temporarily close the A90 where it passes beneath the A956. Details of the temporary diversions that will be in operation to enable these demolition works to be carried out will be provided in advance.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “This is a key milestone in the AWPR/B-T project in this area. Northbound traffic leaving the A90 for the A956 will be able to use the new Charleston Junction Bridge for the first time from this weekend. Road users are beginning to see the project taking its final shape at this location and this will be underlined when the existing Charleston Bridge is demolished in the coming weeks.

“More information on this demolition, which will require the temporary closure of the A90, will be made available once the details are finalised.

“The new road layout will bring drivers into close proximity with road workers, so we would also like to encourage road users to apply more caution than usual when driving through or nearby this section of the A90 and the A956. Road users should also observe all road signage to enhance their safety, as well as the safety of others.

“We would like to thank road users for their continued patience and support during the construction of this major infrastructure project.”