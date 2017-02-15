Councillors back Arch roadwork delay

Mearns councillors have called for works to realign the controversial road layout at Fettercairn Arch to be delayed.

The works were due to start on January 9, but Mearns Councillor George Carr explained to Mearns Community Council last week that he and his colleagues had requested for it to be put on hold.

Cllr Carr explained: “Due to the level of complaints regarding the current road layout, the proposed works need to be a solution to the problem. “Protection of the Royal Arch and alleviate the ongoing damage vehicles incur due to the poor road layout must be a priority. Local businesses are also being negatively impacted by the current Arch layout as motorists are by-passing the village. It is essential that we get an improved solution here. We have requested that computer modelling is instigated to dictate how the road should be laid out, rather than a “suck it and see” process where further work could then be necessary with consequential additional cost. Once new plans are worked up, they will be presented and tabled at the Church Hall for the public to comment and will also encompass a review of road signage over the village.”