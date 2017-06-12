Man dies in road accident near Laurencekirk

Police have confirmed that a 60 year-old man died on Friday afternoon (June 9) following an incident on the A90 just north of Laurencekirk.

Officers along with the Scottish Ambulance Service received reports that a grey Toyota Rav4 had left the road and collided with a sign shortly after 2pm.

The northbound lanes of the A90 were closed while an air ambulance attended. Unfortunately the driver died at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was uninjured.

Sergeant Neil Grant said: “Our thoughts are with this man’s family at this very sad and difficult time.

“I would urge any drivers who were in the area and saw anything to please get in touch if you have not been spoken to by Police already. Please contact us on 101.”