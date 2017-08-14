Marykirk crash victims named

Police have named a man and a woman who were killed in the early hours of Sunday in a one-car road collision on the A937 near Marykirk.

A statement released by Police said: “Police Scotland can confirm the names of the man and woman who were sadly killed in a road traffic collision on the A937 Montrose to Laurencekirk road on Saturday (12th August) as Scott Mowatt (31) and Paisley Bates (26), both from Arbroath.

“Both families are understandably upset by their sudden loss. They do not wish to make any further comments and have expressly requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Enquiries into the full set of circumstances of the incident are on-going and Tayside Division would appeal for anyone who may have information that could assist officers with their enquiries to contact Tayside Division on 101 (incident number 5027 of 12th August).