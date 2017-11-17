Witness appeal following Fordoun collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the B966 from its junction with the A90 Castleton to Fettercairn road.

The collision, which happened shortly before 5pm on Thursday, 16 November, involved a blue VW Touran and a 29 year old female pedestrian.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The male driver of the car was uninjured.

Sergeant Colin Matheson of Road Policing said: “The collision has happened approximately 50 metres east of Castleton Cottages, Fordoun, Aberdeenshire, and we are appealing to anyone who saw a woman walking with two other women or the VW Touran around 5pm last night to contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 2468 of 16/11.”