Votes sought for local heroes

Author Lewis grassic Gibbon and inventor of the Cutty Sark, Hercules Linton, are among the local names nominated for inclusion in a ‘Hall of Heroes’ as part of a new Aberdeen visitor attraction.

As part of the City Centre Masterplan, Provost Skene’s House is being redeveloped to tell the story of local people who helped transform the wider world.

The ground floor is to become a “Hall of Heroes”, drawn from Stars of Stage and Screen; Musical Maestros; Sporting Champions; Wizard Wordsmiths; and Scientific Saviours.

Since the poll was launched on January 23, more than 1,600 people have so far voted for the individuals they think should be selected.

City Council Leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “This Masterplan project has generated lots of interest and I’m sure that will continue in the final few days of voting.

The poll closes on February 12 and can be accessed online through the City Council’s website. Voting forms are also available at Marischal College, libraries and community centre.

To vote, visit: https://consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/consultation/hall-of-heroes/