‘We are stardust’ - Anchor drops in at Stonehaven

Stonehaven Harbour has a new anchor - and a very pretty one it is too.

The Aberdeen Royal Infirmary ANCHOR UNIT is celebrating 20 years of cancer support, haematology care and treatment for patients throughout the North-east of Scotland with its Dream Big Campaign.

Local charity, Friends of ANCHOR, as a result, has launched a major fundraising campaign to raise £1 million for the University of Aberdeen’s ambitious £4.5 million project to attract and recruit a world-class oncology research team to the North East.

The Stonehaven anchor is one of 20 anchors commissioned by the charity from local artists which will be located across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

The anchors are being sponsored to raise funds. They will also, in due course, be sold at auction to raise further funds.

The anchors will be on location from July until the end of October throughout the region and as far afield as Elgin, Shetland and Orkney.

The Stonehaven anchor was designed and painted by local artist Mary Butterworth. Mary’s anchor design ‘we are stardust’ is based on celestial navigation and the night sky and includes meaningful constellations and creatures from the Aberdeen bestiary.

If you would like to support the campaign, you can visit www.friendsofanchor20for20.org, text ‘ANCH20 £5’ to 70070 to donate £5 to the cause.

Mary said of her design: “There are so many reasons we look to the stars - navigation, spiritual guidance, to feel our place in the world. Across many cultures there are stories in the stars; stories of heroic battles, love, remembrance and wonder. They are there to help us find our way. Strength can be found through shared experiences and remembering those who have gone before us. We are all connected, made of starstuff...we are stardust.”