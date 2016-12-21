Weather warning for Aberdeenshire

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for Friday and Saturday of this week.

A yellow warning for wind is in place from 9am on Friday until 9am on Saturday.

The Met Office website says: “A spell of very strong south to southwesterly winds is expected to develop on Friday. Gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely quite widely, with westerly winds gusting to 80 - 90 mph likely across parts of western and northern Scotland later on Friday and overnight into Saturday. Winds will then moderate on Saturday morning.

“Be aware of the potential for some structural damage - this more likely across the northwest of the warning area - as well as disruption to power supplies and travel, with restrictions on bridges and disruption to ferries.

“A deep depression, now named Barbara, will move northeastwards across the Atlantic, passing close to the northwest of Scotland later Friday and overnight into Saturday. South to southwesterly winds will increase earliest across the west of the warning area early on Friday, before the strongest winds develop across western then northern Scotland later on Friday and overnight into Saturday. The last place to see winds easing is likely to be Shetland on Saturday morning.”

You can keep up tp date with weather warnings on the Met Office website: http://www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings/#?tab=warnings®ionName=gr&fcTime=1482537600