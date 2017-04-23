Weather warning for snow issued

A yellow warning of snow has been issued for Grampian for Monday morning.

The Met Office warning issued for between 4am and 11am tomorrow (April 24) covers inland areas including Banchory, Ballater, and Aboyne.

The Met Office website says: |”An area of sleet and snow will move southwards during Monday morning. Heavier snowfall is expected to affect higher level routes where 2-5 cm of snow is likely to accumulate in places, whilst 1 to 2 cm is possible to lower levels. Some transport routes may be affected, with journeys requiring longer travel times.”.

To keep updated visit the Met Office website: http://www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings