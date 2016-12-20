What’s your view on £26M budget cuts?

People living in Aberdeenshire are being asked for their view on how the local authority can make budget cuts of £26 million.

Aberdeenshire Council are asking people to complete a survey before January 3 which gives different options on how to make the cuts.

Suggestions being put forward by the council’s administration include reducing bin collections and cutting road maintenance, and saving £360,000 by transforming lawns into wild

meadows.

Playgrounds and sports pitches would not be affected.

The survey gives people the opportunity to have their say on a range of services, including the future of sports and cultural services such as libraries, as well as questions about council tax.

The consultation will close on Tuesday, January 3. Reports will be submitted to councillors in January to give time to consider all views for the budget setting council meeting on February 9.

Further information can be found at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/budgetengagement

Send us your views about the consultation to news@mearnsleader.com