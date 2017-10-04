World’s Biggest Coffee Morning raises funds for Macmillan

Local businesses, schools and community groups got involved in the world’s biggest coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support last week.

The event aims to raise awareness and funds for one of the UK’s leading cancer charities.

Groundwater Lift Trucks Ltd held a coffee morning in support of the Macmillan Cancer Support fund. They raised �363.97.

Groundwater Lift Trucks Ltd held a coffee morning, raising £363.97 in support of the Macmillan Cancer Support fund, while Mill o’ Forest School also held a successful event.

Meanwhile in the Scout Hut, local businesswomen came together to hold a coffee morning of their own for Macmillan. They were: Kim Drummond (FM World), Rachel Malcolm (Motre Belle Vie), Carol Fullerton (Party Lite), Lisa Brown (Jamberry), Natalie Salter (Fonts & Folly), Dee Wilson (Darceys) and Heather Stewart (Forever Living).