Mearns Youth Football receives new goalposts

The Scottish Football Partnership Trust have teamed up with Crerar Hotels to help provide new goalposts for football clubs in the North.

One of the first clubs to receive a set of Fun four goalposts is Mearns Youth F.C who are a Scottish F.A. Quality Mark accredited club based in Laurencekirk.

This type of initiative is key to the development of football in Scotland as it supports the youngest age groups of children who are just starting out their journey in the game.

Established in 2015, Mearns Youth F.C. presently has two age groups (2005 and 2006) participating in 7 a-side matches within the Dundee & District Youth Football Association, with their 2005 squad due to transition to 11 a-side games in August of this year.

Whilst the club has recently established a further two age groups (2007 and 2008) currently registered as soccer schools, the aim of the club is to provide a safe environment in which to encourage and promote the development of grassroots football within the Howe o’ the Mearns area, ensuring fair play and participation for all.

Steven Robertson from the club had this to say about the funding received: “As the club continues on its development journey, the support of the SFP Trust and Crerar Hotels is invaluable to ourselves at grassroots level, with the donation of 4v4 samba goals allowing us to improve, enhance and develop the overall player experience across each and every one of our age groups, whilst also encouraging their love and passion for the game through mini-games and associated skills training.

“Without such support, it would obviously take the Club longer to achieve its aspirations, and we are extremely grateful to everyone.”