New sponsors for Cowie Thistle home and away kits

Cowie Thistle FC have been kindly sponsored by two local companies to help the club to purchase a new home and away kit for the forthcoming season.

S M Heating and Plumbing has sponsored the home kits while Howdens Joinery of Stonehaven has sponsored the away kit.

Pictured are the team in their home kits.

