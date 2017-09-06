2017 Chapelton Bike Ride

Over 200 cyclists took part in the Burness Paull Chapelton Bike Ride last Saturday, a record turn out for the annual event.

Local residents and spectators welcomed the cyclists home from the 42 and 12-mile routes, and over 50 people took part in the Liberty Retirement 5K Trail walk.

The event was held in aid of North East Sensory Services (NESS), a sensory impairment charity that supports over 6500 people in north-east Scotland.

Funds raised from the bike ride will go directly to NESS, helping the charity to provide life-enhancing services to people who have sight or hearing loss.

Cyclists and spectators were treated to live music, a variety of fresh food options and craft stalls at Hume Square in Chapelton, with children enjoying face painting and the many dogs present eager to chow down on the numerous dog treats on offer.

Neil Skene, fundraising co-ordinator at NESS, said: “This year’s event was bigger and better than ever, and we are delighted so many people came out to support the cyclists and enjoy a day in the sunshine.

“Despite a pretty strong breeze, and a slight change to the longer route due to roadworks, cyclists enjoyed the incredible views on both the 12 and 42-mile routes.

“The atmosphere in Chapelton was really fun, as the square was packed full of residents and visitors who came to enjoy all the wonderful local music, and delicious food that was on offer, as well as cheering on the cyclists throughout the day.

“We’re extremely thankful to our main sponsors, Burness Paull and Liberty Retirement Living, and everyone who made the event such a success.

“We are confident we will raise even more money than last year, which will help to provide activities, advice and support for people living with severe sight and/or hearing loss.”

Caroline Fife, the Duchess of Fife, landowner and developer of Chapelton, said: “The first bike ride in 2016 was a great success, but this year we have surpassed ourselves.

“With cyclists of all abilities, it really is a great community event, raising money for the large number of people in society who have sensory loss.”

North East Sensory Services (NESS) works with over 6500 people with a sensory impairment in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Dundee, Angus and Perth & Kinross.