Booze and bikes on offer for North East Cyclists in June

North east cyclists are being challenged to take on one of the toughest challenges in the UK – a 100-mile route with 8,100ft of hill-climbing thrown into the mix.

But at the end of the gruelling event riders can relax with a pint at the Misdummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven, knowing they’ve helped raise funds for local charities,

The fearsome ride, dubbed the Dinnaedo, is part of the Happening’s hugely-popular cycling sportive, which also offers the Redo – a 70-mile route over the Cairn o’ Mount and back – and the Undo, a 52-mile course taken in the spectacular Mearns scenery, including the Cairn o’Mount.

All three will be held on Saturday, June 17, as part of the Midsummer Beer Happening, a three-day celebration in Stonehaven’s Baird Park from Thursday, June 17.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said: “We know cyclists love two things – a real challenge and rewarding cold beer at the end of it.

“That’s why we have thrown in the Dinnaedo. Let’s be frank, this is not for the faint-hearted. We are talking about 100 miles of cycling, with 8,100ft of climbing hills with gradients that would fear you and taking on Cairn o’ Mount twice. That is more ascent than any other cycling sportive in Scotland.

“But for all of that, entries for the Dinnaedo are soaring. As I said, cyclists like a challenge.

“Even better is that all of this is within 30 miles of Stonehaven.

“I know everyone taking part will have a day to remember.”

The event is being backed by both the Stonehaven Cycling Club and Bike Remedy of Stonehaven.

Entry to the Sportive includes entry to the Happening and entrants must be 18 or over.

