Drumlithie Bowling Club held their annual Senior Triples tournament on Thursday, August 17, with 24 teams taking part.

The event was sponsored by Emslie Collier.

The winners, who were from Aberdeen and pictured above from left, were Bob Airth, Harry and Jim Forbes.

The runners-ups, from Montrose and on the right hand side, were Amy Ruxton, Lorna Watson and Jim Donald.

