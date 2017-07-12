Drumlithie Bowling Club annual Open Pairs competition

Drumlithie Bowling Club held its annual Open Pairs competition on Saturday, July 7.

Pictured from left to right are: Stan West, Ian West, club president Ian Duguid, Robert Smith and Bill Russell. Winners from the competition were Smith and Russell, runners-up were brothers Stan and Ian West. President Ian Duguid said: “It was a great day and they were lucky with the weather.”

If you have a story or picture you would like to see appear in The Mearns Leader and Kincardineshire Observer sports section then please email us at northeast.sport@jpress.co.uk or call 01569 785704 to speak to a sports reporter.