Grade 4 pass for Stoney’s Catherine Wotherspoon

Stonehaven Gymnastics Club member Catherine Wotherspoon, recently attended the Scottish Grades in Perth.

She passed regional grade 4, the pass mark was 47.5 and Catherine scored 60.35 which meant she gained a distinction. She finished 23rd out of 129 competitors from all over Scotland.

A spokesperson for Stonehaven Gymnastics Club said: “This was a great achievement for Catherine and the club is very proud of her. She is currently training along with other club members for the Scottish levels in September.”

Based at Stonehaven Leisure Centre, Stonehaven Gymnastics Club specialises in women’s artistic gymnastics and have a number of different classes.

Gymnasts range from age five to age 16 years and are coached in both recreational and competitive classes.

In addition the club coach and train using a trampoline to give the girls additional experience

More information is available at www.stonehavengymclub.org.