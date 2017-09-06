The Laurencekirk Bowling Club Charity 7 Ends Singles competition, sponsored by Ian and Fiona Greig of Mearns Motors Ltd, was held on Sunday 3rd September. 19 members and guests contested the Mearns Motors Shield, and started the competition in fine but windy weather. All the matches were keenly contested and at the end of the day home bowler Robert Smith got the better of St Cyrus bowler Christine Jamieson. Robert and Christine are pictured with Club President Margaret McNicoll, who presented the trophy.

The Club’s nominated charity for the year is bowel cancer, and an appropriate charity will be receiving a cheque for the total amount raised of £500.