mackie girls give coach the perfect farewell gift

Mackie Academy’s senior netball team has grabbed first place at the annual Aberdeen Senior League Tournament, beating six other schools.

They had never won this tournament before.

The competition was held on Thursday, November 9 at the Beach Leisure Centre in Aberdeen.

Mackie started seemingly at a disadvantage as they were the only team to bring the minimum of seven players, meaning they could not substitute any player in at any time.

This made seemingly no impact on the Mackie girls, who won all but one of their eight-minute matches, winning enough points to put them in the hunt for first place, with Albyn Academy being their only challengers.

The deciding match between Albyn and Mackie Academy was a highlight of the tournament, with Mackie needing a draw or a win to secure first place.

Both teams fought hard for their chance to win, but in the end it was a draw, and Mackie took the overall victory.

However the celebration was bitter sweet, as it is the last competition the girls will play with their coach, Miss Bewick, who is leaving Mackie at the end of this week.

A team spokeswoman said: “We’d like to thank Miss Bewick for all the time she put into helping us organise the netball club.

“We’re really grateful for all the effort she put in, we’d have been stuck without her.”

Miss Bewick, the netball coach from the Mackie PE department, said: “All the girls played excellently, and I am so happy to go out with a win.”

The senior girls would also like to say thank you to Miss Keenlyside, who has left on maternity leave and will not be back in time to coach the team before they leave school.