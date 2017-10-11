Stonehaven Ladies & Gents Bowling Club prizegiving

A new cup was presented at Stonehaven Ladies Bowling Club prize giving.

Heather Garvie was the first winner of the junior singles competition and received her trophy from president. Rosie Wood, who also donated the cup.

This year’s Ladies Champion was Catherine McIntosh who has won the competition an amazing 15 times.

The club champion for 2017, Graham Penny, received his trophy from club president Joe Aitken.